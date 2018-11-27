First Eagle Investment Management LLC Invests $47.82 Million in Perrigo Company PLC (PRGO) Stock

First Eagle Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Perrigo Company PLC (NYSE:PRGO) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 675,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,818,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned about 0.50% of Perrigo at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PRGO. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Perrigo by 114.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,080,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,471,000 after acquiring an additional 5,909,969 shares during the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT acquired a new stake in Perrigo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $136,248,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Perrigo by 132.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 2,828,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609,009 shares during the last quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management increased its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 457.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management now owns 1,677,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,746,000 after buying an additional 1,376,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 772.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 697,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,855,000 after buying an additional 617,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Perrigo alerts:

Perrigo stock opened at $61.55 on Tuesday. Perrigo Company PLC has a fifty-two week low of $59.88 and a fifty-two week high of $95.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.66.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.04. Perrigo had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 11.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Perrigo Company PLC will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 30th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.42%.

In related news, Director Geoffrey M. Parker bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $65.35 per share, for a total transaction of $196,050.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $211,015.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Murray S. Kessler bought 15,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $63.79 per share, with a total value of $1,000,418.57. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $855,806.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 25,783 shares of company stock valued at $1,646,976 in the last quarter. 6.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PRGO. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Perrigo from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Perrigo from $84.00 to $77.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Perrigo from $77.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Perrigo from $92.00 to $87.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $107.00 price target on shares of Perrigo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Perrigo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.73.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “First Eagle Investment Management LLC Invests $47.82 Million in Perrigo Company PLC (PRGO) Stock” was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/27/first-eagle-investment-management-llc-invests-47-82-million-in-perrigo-company-plc-prgo-stock.html.

Perrigo Company Profile

Perrigo Company plc, a healthcare company, manufactures and supplies over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products, infant formulas, branded OTC products, and generic pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates through Consumer Healthcare Americas, Consumer Healthcare International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

See Also: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for Perrigo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perrigo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.