First Majestic Silver (AG) Downgraded by ValuEngine

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

AG has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut First Majestic Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. HC Wainwright set a $9.00 price target on First Majestic Silver and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform market weight” rating on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research note on Monday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised First Majestic Silver from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 27th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $8.00 price target on First Majestic Silver and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.75.

Shares of NYSE AG opened at $4.86 on Tuesday. First Majestic Silver has a 1-year low of $4.75 and a 1-year high of $8.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $985.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -121.50 and a beta of 0.15.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The mining company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. First Majestic Silver had a negative return on equity of 5.13% and a negative net margin of 33.27%. The firm had revenue of $88.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.56 million. First Majestic Silver’s quarterly revenue was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that First Majestic Silver will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AG. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in First Majestic Silver by 17.0% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 23,913,609 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $182,461,000 after buying an additional 3,471,408 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in First Majestic Silver by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,920,837 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $22,270,000 after buying an additional 14,475 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in First Majestic Silver by 39.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,884,212 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $22,063,000 after buying an additional 1,097,560 shares in the last quarter. Global X Management Co LLC boosted its stake in First Majestic Silver by 5.3% during the second quarter. Global X Management Co LLC now owns 2,461,083 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $18,765,000 after buying an additional 123,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in First Majestic Silver by 5.0% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,326,757 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $10,116,000 after buying an additional 62,901 shares in the last quarter. 26.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver production in Mexico. It owns and operates six silver producing mines, including the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 101,837 hectares located in Sonora; La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila; La Parrilla Silver Mine covering an area of 69,478 hectares located in Durango; Del Toro Silver Mine covering an area of 2,159 hectares situated in Zacatecas; San Martin Silver Mine covering an area of 38,512 hectares located in Jalisco; and La Guitarra Silver Mine that consists of 39,714 hectares situated in México State.

