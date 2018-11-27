First Trust Advisors LP Reduces Position in Boeing Co (BA)

First Trust Advisors LP lowered its stake in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 41.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 115,180 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 80,535 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Boeing were worth $42,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new stake in Boeing during the second quarter worth $101,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing during the first quarter worth $108,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing during the second quarter worth $125,000. James Hambro & Partners acquired a new stake in Boeing during the second quarter worth $142,000. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in Boeing during the second quarter worth $163,000. 70.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Boeing alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on BA. Societe Generale set a $409.00 target price on shares of Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Boeing from $415.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $445.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, October 1st. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $430.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, September 3rd. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $515.00 target price on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $410.21.

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $316.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $177.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.07, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.10. Boeing Co has a 12-month low of $264.72 and a 12-month high of $394.28.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The aircraft producer reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $25.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.84 billion. Boeing had a net margin of 10.36% and a negative return on equity of 4,176.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.72 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Boeing Co will post 15.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $1.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 8th. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Boeing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.81%.

In related news, SVP Jenette E. Ramos sold 1,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.52, for a total transaction of $602,732.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Diana L. Sands sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.07, for a total transaction of $1,750,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/27/first-trust-advisors-lp-reduces-position-in-boeing-co-ba.html.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight, and launch systems and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.