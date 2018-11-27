First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (FPX) Shares Bought by Sequoia Wealth Management LLC

Sequoia Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX) by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,842 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,621 shares during the quarter. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF makes up approximately 3.8% of Sequoia Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Sequoia Wealth Management LLC owned 0.38% of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF worth $4,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $963,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,337,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 12.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after purchasing an additional 2,457 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FPX stock traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $65.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,909. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF has a twelve month low of $63.59 and a twelve month high of $75.99.

First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF Profile

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

