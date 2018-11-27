Fiserv Inc (FISV) Position Decreased by Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C

Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C reduced its position in shares of Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,036,027 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 23,607 shares during the period. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C owned 0.26% of Fiserv worth $85,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sonora Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the second quarter valued at about $106,000. Fort L.P. bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the second quarter valued at about $120,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 515.8% during the second quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 1,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the second quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the third quarter valued at about $143,000. 88.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.92, for a total value of $3,946,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 367,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,993,629.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 150,000 shares of company stock worth $11,779,000. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FISV stock opened at $77.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Fiserv Inc has a 52 week low of $62.76 and a 52 week high of $82.79.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.02). Fiserv had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 44.31%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Fiserv Inc will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 24th. BidaskClub raised shares of Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. Argus set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Fiserv and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fiserv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.57.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

