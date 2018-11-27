Fission Uranium (FCU) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.59

Fission Uranium Corp (TSE:FCU) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.59 and last traded at C$0.59, with a volume of 437429 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.61.

About Fission Uranium (TSE:FCU)

Fission Uranium Corp. engages in the exploration and development of uranium properties in Canada. Its primary asset is the 100% owned Patterson Lake South property that consists of 17 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 31,039 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region of Saskatchewan. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Kelowna, Canada.

