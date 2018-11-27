Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Has $3.80 Million Stake in Cadence Design Systems Inc (CDNS)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lessened its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,780 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,083 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $3,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CDNS. Fort L.P. purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $119,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 52.4% in the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 3,262 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 160.0% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,573 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 2,814 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP James J. Cowie sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.99, for a total transaction of $2,759,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 106,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,918,584.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Aneel Zaman sold 32,995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.46, for a total value of $1,466,957.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 202,927 shares in the company, valued at $9,022,134.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 213,471 shares of company stock worth $9,763,272 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CDNS opened at $43.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.12. Cadence Design Systems Inc has a fifty-two week low of $35.49 and a fifty-two week high of $47.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 22nd. The software maker reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 28.44% and a net margin of 11.25%. The firm had revenue of $532.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems Inc will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

CDNS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub lowered Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Benchmark upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cadence Design Systems from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.75.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides electronic design automation software, emulation and prototyping hardware, system interconnect, and analysis worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel simulation platform; Palladium Z1, a verification computing platform; and Protium S1 field-programmable gate array prototyping platform.

