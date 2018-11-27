Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Has $3.90 Million Position in CarMax, Inc (KMX)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund trimmed its position in CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,256 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,461 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in CarMax were worth $3,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Argent Trust Co raised its stake in CarMax by 14.6% in the second quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 5,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in CarMax by 57.7% in the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in CarMax by 7.1% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC grew its position in CarMax by 12.2% in the second quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 7,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gagnon Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of CarMax by 4.2% during the second quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 24,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:KMX opened at $63.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78. CarMax, Inc has a 1 year low of $57.05 and a 1 year high of $81.67.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 26th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 4.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded CarMax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised CarMax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 5th. Wolfe Research began coverage on CarMax in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Wedbush set a $87.00 price target on CarMax and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised CarMax from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.93.

In other news, SVP Jon G. Daniels sold 16,325 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.88, for a total transaction of $1,157,116.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,157,116. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mohammad Shamim sold 34,142 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.16, for a total value of $2,531,970.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

