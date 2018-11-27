FLIR Systems, Inc. (FLIR) Stake Lessened by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lowered its position in shares of FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 438,029 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 20,400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.32% of FLIR Systems worth $26,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in FLIR Systems by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 22,510 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in FLIR Systems by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 89,623 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,507,000 after buying an additional 1,242 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in FLIR Systems by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,586 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in FLIR Systems by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 7,904 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 1,574 shares during the period. Finally, Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. increased its stake in FLIR Systems by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. now owns 20,647 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after buying an additional 1,602 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on FLIR shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of FLIR Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 1st. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of FLIR Systems from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of FLIR Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FLIR Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, Imperial Capital dropped their price target on shares of FLIR Systems from $60.00 to $51.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.17.

In other news, SVP Todd M. Duchene sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.63, for a total transaction of $55,630.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeffrey Frank sold 42,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.19, for a total transaction of $2,668,697.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,912 shares of company stock valued at $4,032,277 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of FLIR Systems stock opened at $46.08 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. FLIR Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.38 and a fifty-two week high of $63.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.51 and a beta of 1.10.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. FLIR Systems had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The firm had revenue of $434.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that FLIR Systems, Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 23rd will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 21st. FLIR Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.04%.

FLIR Systems Company Profile

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Surveillance, Instruments, Security, OEM & Emerging Markets, Maritime, and Detection.

