Flowserve Corp (FLS) Receives $50.23 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Flowserve Corp (NYSE:FLS) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $50.23.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Flowserve from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Flowserve in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Flowserve from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Flowserve from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Flowserve in a research note on Sunday, November 11th.

Shares of FLS stock traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $45.94. The company had a trading volume of 20,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,418,727. Flowserve has a 52-week low of $38.79 and a 52-week high of $56.86. The company has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. Flowserve had a positive return on equity of 11.66% and a negative net margin of 1.27%. The company had revenue of $952.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $925.33 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Flowserve will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. purchased a new stake in Flowserve during the second quarter worth $54,163,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Flowserve by 42.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,757,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $111,409,000 after purchasing an additional 827,459 shares in the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. boosted its position in Flowserve by 4.5% during the second quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 14,533,419 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $587,150,000 after purchasing an additional 624,832 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Flowserve by 105.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 896,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,039,000 after purchasing an additional 459,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1060 Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Flowserve during the third quarter worth $19,142,000.

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Product Division (EPD), Industrial Product Division (IPD), and Flow Control Division (FCD).

