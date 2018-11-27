Fmr LLC Acquires 1,523,722 Shares of Worldpay Inc (WP)

Fmr LLC lifted its holdings in Worldpay Inc (NYSE:WP) by 32.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,186,896 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,523,722 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned 1.98% of Worldpay worth $626,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Worldpay during the first quarter worth about $3,297,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Worldpay during the second quarter worth about $4,329,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Worldpay during the second quarter worth about $695,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Worldpay during the second quarter worth about $315,000. Finally, Shaker Investments LLC OH lifted its stake in Worldpay by 108.8% during the second quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 23,969 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 12,489 shares during the period. 90.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WP stock opened at $83.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Worldpay Inc has a fifty-two week low of $70.56 and a fifty-two week high of $103.50. The company has a market capitalization of $24.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.84.

Worldpay (NYSE:WP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.02. Worldpay had a negative net margin of 3.99% and a positive return on equity of 11.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. Worldpay’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Worldpay Inc will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Worldpay news, COO Mark L. Heimbouch sold 29,676 shares of Worldpay stock in a transaction on Monday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.26, for a total transaction of $2,915,963.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Rohinton Kalifa sold 75,000 shares of Worldpay stock in a transaction on Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.77, for a total transaction of $7,557,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 127,324 shares of company stock valued at $12,695,256 in the last 90 days. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Worldpay in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Worldpay from $87.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Nomura raised their price target on shares of Worldpay from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 20th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Worldpay in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $129.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of Worldpay in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Worldpay presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.03.

Worldpay Company Profile

Worldpay, Inc, through its subsidiary, Vantiv Holding, LLC, provides electronic payment processing services to merchants and financial institutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Merchant Services and Financial Institution Services. The Merchant Services segment offers merchant acquiring and payment processing services, such as authorization and settlement, customer service, chargeback and retrieval processing, and interchange management to national merchants, and regional and small-to-mid sized businesses.

