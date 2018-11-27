Fmr LLC Boosts Holdings in Novocure Ltd (NVCR)

Fmr LLC boosted its stake in Novocure Ltd (NASDAQ:NVCR) by 37.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,845,246 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,983,125 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned about 11.66% of Novocure worth $568,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NVCR. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Novocure by 10.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 44,849 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $978,000 after buying an additional 4,106 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novocure during the second quarter valued at about $643,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Novocure by 32.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,379 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 2,310 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novocure by 1,058.5% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 68,455 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,143,000 after buying an additional 62,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Novocure by 24.8% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 142,665 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,465,000 after buying an additional 28,341 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NVCR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Novocure in a report on Sunday, September 16th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Novocure from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Novocure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Novocure from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective (down from $50.00) on shares of Novocure in a report on Friday, September 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Novocure currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Novocure stock opened at $30.53 on Tuesday. Novocure Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $18.00 and a fifty-two week high of $53.70. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.61 and a beta of 3.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 5.72 and a current ratio of 6.17.

Novocure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. Novocure had a negative net margin of 25.37% and a negative return on equity of 52.72%. The business had revenue of $64.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.61 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Novocure Ltd will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

About Novocure

Novocure Ltd. operates as an oncology company. It enages in developing its propriety technoclogy, Tumor Treating Fields, which uses electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt cancer cell division, inhibiting tumor growth, and causing affected cancer cells to die. The company was founded by Yoram Palti in 2000 and is headquartered in St.

