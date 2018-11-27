Fmr LLC Lowers Stake in AvalonBay Communities Inc (AVB)

Fmr LLC reduced its position in AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,543,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 386,464 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $641,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,315,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,774,406,000 after buying an additional 242,688 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 1.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,078,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $357,298,000 after purchasing an additional 34,335 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 0.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,455,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $250,212,000 after purchasing an additional 8,707 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 4.7% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,445,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $248,390,000 after purchasing an additional 65,431 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 1.9% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 873,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $150,211,000 after purchasing an additional 16,600 shares during the period. 93.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

In other AvalonBay Communities news, insider Leo S. Horey III sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.88, for a total value of $373,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William M. Mclaughlin sold 23,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.87, for a total value of $4,354,444.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 30,082 shares of company stock valued at $5,602,722. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AVB opened at $186.39 on Tuesday. AvalonBay Communities Inc has a 1 year low of $152.65 and a 1 year high of $188.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.38.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by ($0.87). AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 36.54% and a return on equity of 7.96%. The business had revenue of $575.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $573.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AvalonBay Communities Inc will post 8.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be paid a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 28th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is 68.21%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AVB. ValuEngine raised AvalonBay Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. Evercore ISI set a $194.00 price objective on AvalonBay Communities and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 1st. Scotiabank set a $183.00 price objective on AvalonBay Communities and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $196.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $192.41.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/27/fmr-llc-lowers-stake-in-avalonbay-communities-inc-avb.html.

About AvalonBay Communities

As of June 30, 2018, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 287 apartment communities containing 84,043 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development and 16 communities were under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas primarily in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and the Northern and Southern California regions of the United States.

Read More: What does RSI mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB).

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.