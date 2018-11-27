Fmr LLC Sells 36,961 Shares of RingCentral Inc (RNG)

Fmr LLC lowered its position in RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) by 0.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,328,533 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 36,961 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 0.08% of RingCentral worth $588,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in RingCentral by 287.0% in the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,513 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in RingCentral by 141.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,745 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC purchased a new stake in RingCentral in the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in RingCentral in the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in RingCentral in the third quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.33% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral stock opened at $75.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a current ratio of 4.07. RingCentral Inc has a 12 month low of $43.85 and a 12 month high of $98.15. The company has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -217.06 and a beta of 1.02.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $173.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.70 million. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 3.64% and a negative net margin of 4.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that RingCentral Inc will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RNG. Robert W. Baird upgraded RingCentral from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RingCentral from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 9th. TheStreet lowered RingCentral from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on RingCentral from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. RingCentral presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.47.

In other news, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 46,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.76, for a total transaction of $3,166,260.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 309,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,301,779.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Mitesh Dhruv sold 1,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total value of $119,574.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 159,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,131,459.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 231,387 shares of company stock valued at $19,220,645. Corporate insiders own 11.99% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral Company Profile

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions for business communications and collaboration primarily in the United States. The company's products include RingCentral Office, a multi-tenant, multi-location, and enterprise-grade communications and collaboration solution that enables employees to communicate through voice, text, team messaging and collaboration, and HD video and Web conferencing through smartphones, tablets, PCs, and desk phones for businesses, which require a communications solution; RingCentral Professional, an inbound call routing subscription with additional text and fax capabilities primarily for smaller businesses; and RingCentral Fax solution that offers Internet fax capabilities, which allow businesses to send and receive fax documents without the need for a fax machine.

