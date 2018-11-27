Focused Wealth Management Inc Buys Shares of 2,162 Welltower Inc (WELL)

Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Welltower during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,461,568,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Welltower during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $473,389,000. PGGM Investments purchased a new position in shares of Welltower during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $449,854,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Welltower during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $441,605,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Welltower during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $405,367,000. 84.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Welltower alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WELL. Stifel Nicolaus set a $66.00 target price on Welltower and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. ValuEngine raised Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Welltower in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Welltower in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $64.00 target price on Welltower and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.21.

NYSE WELL opened at $69.92 on Tuesday. Welltower Inc has a 1-year low of $49.58 and a 1-year high of $71.27. The company has a market capitalization of $26.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.61, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.85). Welltower had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 4.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Welltower Inc will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 21st. Investors of record on Monday, November 12th were paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 9th. Welltower’s payout ratio is currently 82.66%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Focused Wealth Management Inc Buys Shares of 2,162 Welltower Inc (WELL)” was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/27/focused-wealth-management-inc-buys-shares-of-2162-welltower-inc-well.html.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE: WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Recommended Story: What is a Derivative?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL).

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.