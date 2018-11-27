Focused Wealth Management Inc Reduces Holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (SCHE)

Focused Wealth Management Inc reduced its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 54.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,614 shares during the quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pflug Koory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4,245.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 4,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 4,245 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $124,000. Huber Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. Intl Fcstone Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $231,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHE opened at $24.43 on Tuesday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $22.82 and a twelve month high of $31.08.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

