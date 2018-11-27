Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB (FMX) vs. Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series A (AKO.A) Head to Head Comparison

Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB (NYSE:FMX) and Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series A (NYSE:AKO.A) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB alerts:

This table compares Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB and Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series A’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB $24.42 billion 1.21 $2.16 billion $6.03 13.71 Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series A $2.85 billion 1.08 $176.75 million N/A N/A

Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB has higher revenue and earnings than Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series A.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB and Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series A, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB 0 1 3 0 2.75 Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series A 0 0 1 0 3.00

Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series A has a consensus target price of $32.00, suggesting a potential upside of 63.93%. Given Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series A’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series A is more favorable than Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB.

Dividends

Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB pays an annual dividend of $1.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series A pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB pays out 22.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Volatility and Risk

Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB has a beta of 0.73, meaning that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series A has a beta of 0.07, meaning that its stock price is 93% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

19.8% of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series A shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB and Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series A’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB 3.16% 4.59% 2.56% Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series A 6.81% 15.11% 5.95%

Summary

Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series A beats Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB

Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages and a chain of small-format stores. The company produces, markets, distributes, and sells Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including sparkling beverages, such as colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and still beverages comprising juice, coffee, tea, milk, value-added dairy, sports, energy, and plant-based drinks. It also operates small-box retail chain stores in Mexico, Colombia, and the United States under the OXXO and Big John names; retail service stations for fuels, motor oils, lubricants, and car care products in Mexico under the OXXO GAS name; and drugstores in Chile, Colombia, and Mexico under the Cruz Verde, YZA, La Moderna, and Farmacon names. In addition, the company engages in the production and distribution of coolers, commercial refrigeration equipment, and plastic cases, as well as food processing, preservation, and weighing equipment; and provision of logistic transportation and maintenance, point-of-sale refrigeration, and plastics solutions. As of December 31, 2017, it operated 16,526 OXXO small-format stores in Mexico and Colombia, and 51 stores in Chile; 1,123 points of sale in Mexico, 882 in Chile, and 220 in Colombia; and 452 service stations in Mexico. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. was founded in 1890 and is headquartered in Monterrey, Mexico.

About Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series A

Embotelladora Andina SA engages in the production and distribution of Coca-Cola products. Its products are categorized through sparkling beverages, juice, water, sport drink, energy drink, and ice tea. The company was founded on February 7, 1946 and is headquartered in Santiago, Chile.

Receive News & Ratings for Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.