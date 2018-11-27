Fonar (FONR) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $21.19

Fonar Co. (NASDAQ:FONR) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $21.19 and last traded at $21.23, with a volume of 830 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.75.

The company has a market capitalization of $139.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.42.

Fonar (NASDAQ:FONR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 13th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $21.04 million for the quarter. Fonar had a net margin of 23.56% and a return on equity of 20.53%.

In other Fonar news, Treasurer Raymond V. Damadian sold 2,400 shares of Fonar stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $58,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer now directly owns 123,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,018,449. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Fonar by 6.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 37,137 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $986,000 after acquiring an additional 2,123 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Fonar by 3.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 62,016 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after acquiring an additional 2,274 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fonar by 15.4% during the second quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 21,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Spark Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fonar by 16.9% during the second quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 20,800 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Algert Global LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fonar by 26.3% during the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 15,485 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 3,223 shares during the period. 53.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fonar Company Profile (NASDAQ:FONR)

FONAR Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) company primarily in the Unites States. It is involved in the research, development, production, and marketing of medical scanning equipment, which uses principles of MRI for the detection and diagnosis of human diseases, abnormalities, other medical conditions, and injuries.

