FoodCoin Market Capitalization Achieves $1.71 Million (FOOD)

FoodCoin (CURRENCY:FOOD) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 27th. Over the last week, FoodCoin has traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar. One FoodCoin token can currently be bought for $0.0043 or 0.00000097 BTC on major exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), BitFlip and CoinExchange. FoodCoin has a total market cap of $1.71 million and $0.00 worth of FoodCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00009347 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00003748 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00026376 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95.67 or 0.02566518 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00127461 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00185833 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $318.13 or 0.08534413 BTC.

FoodCoin Profile

FoodCoin launched on December 12th, 2017. FoodCoin’s total supply is 398,837,470 tokens. FoodCoin’s official website is www.foodcoin.io. FoodCoin’s official Twitter account is @foodcoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

FoodCoin Token Trading

FoodCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), CoinExchange and BitFlip. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FoodCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FoodCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FoodCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

