Fortinet (FTNT) Upgraded to Outperform at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Monday morning.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. BidaskClub cut shares of Fortinet from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $95.00 target price on shares of Fortinet and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $78.77.

Shares of Fortinet stock opened at $70.84 on Monday. Fortinet has a twelve month low of $40.50 and a twelve month high of $94.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.81.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The software maker reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $453.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.84 million. Fortinet had a net margin of 7.05% and a return on equity of 20.52%. The business’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Fortinet will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 1,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.39, for a total transaction of $128,231.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,145.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP John Whittle sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.65, for a total transaction of $110,812.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $825,242.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 93,605 shares of company stock valued at $7,586,711. 17.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTNT. Radnor Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Fortinet by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 8,400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $775,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in Fortinet by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,655 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Fortinet by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 90,858 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,672,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Fortinet by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 80,300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,409,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Fortinet by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 20,402 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,882,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.74% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, automated, and integrated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and WAN acceleration; and FortiSandbox technology that delivers proactive detection and mitigation services; and FortiSIEM family of products, which offers a cloud-ready security information and event management solution for enterprises and service providers.

