Fortis Inc (FTS) Holdings Raised by Axa

Axa boosted its position in shares of Fortis Inc (NYSE:FTS) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 336,149 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,208 shares during the period. Axa’s holdings in Fortis were worth $10,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cumberland Partners Ltd bought a new stake in Fortis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $184,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Fortis by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 8,426,529 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $269,575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845,301 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Fortis by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,290,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $391,819,000 after acquiring an additional 368,124 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in Fortis by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 3,246,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $103,577,000 after buying an additional 230,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in Fortis by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 471,951 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,076,000 after buying an additional 38,223 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FTS opened at $34.85 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Fortis Inc has a 1 year low of $30.88 and a 1 year high of $37.99. The company has a market cap of $14.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of -0.16.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.01. Fortis had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. Analysts forecast that Fortis Inc will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.349 per share. This is a positive change from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 19th. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.26%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FTS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fortis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Fortis in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.00.

Fortis Company Profile

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 422,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 96,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 2,834 megawatts (MW), including 64 MW of solar capacity.

