Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (FBHS) Holdings Raised by Giverny Capital Inc.

Giverny Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS) by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 380,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,617 shares during the quarter. Fortune Brands Home & Security accounts for 2.3% of Giverny Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Giverny Capital Inc.’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $19,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 20.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,204,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $848,454,000 after acquiring an additional 2,733,216 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 0.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,412,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $335,764,000 after buying an additional 43,501 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 5.8% during the second quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 2,894,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $155,445,000 after buying an additional 158,026 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 35.7% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,301,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $122,882,000 after buying an additional 605,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 4.9% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,204,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $115,426,000 after buying an additional 103,489 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ronald V. Waters sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.31, for a total value of $256,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $725,626.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FBHS shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $57.00 price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Nomura reduced their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Longbow Research cut Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. TheStreet cut Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.58.

Shares of NYSE FBHS opened at $43.96 on Tuesday. Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc has a 52 week low of $40.89 and a 52 week high of $73.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.31.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.12). Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 20.95%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s payout ratio is 25.97%.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in four segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Doors, and Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America.

