Fox Factory (FOXF) & Arcimoto (FUV) Head to Head Contrast

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) and Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Fox Factory has a beta of 1.22, meaning that its stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Arcimoto has a beta of 0.25, meaning that its stock price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Fox Factory and Arcimoto’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fox Factory $475.63 million 5.26 $43.12 million $1.59 41.45 Arcimoto $130,000.00 237.43 -$3.31 million ($0.24) -9.17

Fox Factory has higher revenue and earnings than Arcimoto. Arcimoto is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Fox Factory, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Fox Factory and Arcimoto, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fox Factory 0 3 3 0 2.50 Arcimoto 0 0 1 0 3.00

Fox Factory presently has a consensus price target of $62.40, indicating a potential downside of 5.31%. Arcimoto has a consensus price target of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 309.09%. Given Arcimoto’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Arcimoto is more favorable than Fox Factory.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

96.7% of Fox Factory shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.7% of Arcimoto shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.6% of Fox Factory shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 56.3% of Arcimoto shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Fox Factory and Arcimoto’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fox Factory 11.43% 29.77% 17.75% Arcimoto -5,067.42% -71.99% -61.08%

Summary

Fox Factory beats Arcimoto on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Fox Factory Company Profile

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes and road bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications, and motorcycles. It also provides mountain and road bike wheels, and other performance cycling components, including cranks, bars, stems, and seat posts, as well as aftermarket products to retailers and distributors. Fox Factory Holding Corp. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Scotts Valley, California.

Arcimoto Company Profile

Arcimoto, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells three-wheeled electric vehicles. The company was formerly known as WTP Inc and changed its name to Arcimoto, Inc. in December 2011. Arcimoto, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Eugene, Oregon.

