Franklin Street Properties Corp. (FSP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $65.30 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NASDAQ:FSP) will announce $65.30 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Franklin Street Properties’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $65.09 million and the highest estimate coming in at $65.50 million. Franklin Street Properties posted sales of $66.84 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Franklin Street Properties will report full year sales of $265.68 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $263.57 million to $267.79 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $265.91 million, with estimates ranging from $261.15 million to $270.66 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Franklin Street Properties.

Separately, B. Riley raised Franklin Street Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st.

Franklin Street Properties stock opened at $7.62 on Tuesday. Franklin Street Properties has a 52 week low of $6.93 and a 52 week high of $11.00.

About Franklin Street Properties

Franklin Street Properties Corp., based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is focused on investing in institutional-quality office properties in the U.S. FSP's strategy is to invest in select urban infill and central business district (CBD) properties, with primary emphasis on our five core markets of Atlanta, Dallas, Denver, Houston, and Minneapolis.

