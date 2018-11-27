FrankyWillCoin Tops One Day Trading Volume of $0.00 (FRWC)

FrankyWillCoin (CURRENCY:FRWC) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 27th. One FrankyWillCoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. FrankyWillCoin has a total market cap of $0.00 and $0.00 worth of FrankyWillCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, FrankyWillCoin has traded up 48.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Nectar (NEC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00007717 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00026438 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.40 or 0.00216905 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ToaCoin (TOA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Brickblock (BBK) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00001063 BTC.

Consensus (SEN) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000049 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ChatCoin (CHAT) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000107 BTC.

HempCoin (THC) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000274 BTC.

FrankyWillCoin Profile

FrankyWillCoin is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 20th, 2016.

Buying and Selling FrankyWillCoin

FrankyWillCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FrankyWillCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FrankyWillCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FrankyWillCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

