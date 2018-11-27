Freeport-McMoRan Inc (FCX) Shares Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 102,252,475 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,364,557 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 7.06% of Freeport-McMoRan worth $1,423,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FCX. United Asset Strategies Inc. bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the 3rd quarter valued at $142,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the third quarter worth $145,000. Greenleaf Trust bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the third quarter worth $154,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 165.5% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 9,015 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 5,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Iron Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the third quarter worth $176,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 19th. ValuEngine downgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. B. Riley dropped their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets set a $13.00 target price on Freeport-McMoRan and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.71.

NYSE FCX opened at $11.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Freeport-McMoRan Inc has a 12 month low of $10.59 and a 12 month high of $20.25.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The natural resource company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 22.63% and a net margin of 15.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 15th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 12th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.09%.

In related news, Director Courtney Mather sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.15, for a total value of $836,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 152,133 shares in the company, valued at $1,696,282.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in the United States, Indonesia, Peru, and Chile. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde and El Abra mines in South America.

