Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Trims Stake in Tapestry Inc (TPR)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC reduced its stake in shares of Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR) by 16.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,796 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 4,074 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $1,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of Tapestry during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Twin Tree Management LP grew its position in shares of Tapestry by 128.9% during the 2nd quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 3,394 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 15,144 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Tapestry during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Tapestry during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Bray Capital Advisors grew its position in shares of Tapestry by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 4,000 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 88.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tapestry alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on TPR shares. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Tapestry from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Loop Capital set a $59.00 price target on shares of Tapestry and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Tapestry from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Monday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.07.

In other Tapestry news, Director Ivan Menezes sold 2,068 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.70, for a total value of $104,847.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TPR opened at $38.73 on Tuesday. Tapestry Inc has a 1 year low of $37.65 and a 1 year high of $55.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.74. The company has a market capitalization of $10.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.70.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. Tapestry had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 24.73%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tapestry Inc will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 7th will be paid a $0.338 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 6th. This is a boost from Tapestry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.33%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/27/freestone-capital-holdings-llc-trims-stake-in-tapestry-inc-tpr.html.

About Tapestry

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and lifestyle brands in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, East Asia, Europe, Canada, Taiwan, South Korea, Malaysia, and Singapore. It operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers handbags, wallets, money pieces, wristlets and cosmetic cases, key rings, and charms, as well as address books, time management accessories, travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios for women; and business cases, computer bags, messenger-style bags, backpacks, totes, wallets, card cases, travel organizers, belts, footwear, watches, sunglasses, novelty accessories, and ready-to-wear for men.

Featured Article: What is a stock split?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR).

Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.