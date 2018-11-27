Fresenius SE & Co KGaA (FRE) Given a €81.85 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Berenberg Bank set a €81.85 ($95.17) target price on Fresenius SE & Co KGaA (FRA:FRE) in a report released on Friday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

FRE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays set a €80.00 ($93.02) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €72.00 ($83.72) price target on Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Oddo Bhf set a €82.00 ($95.35) price target on Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €80.00 ($93.02) price target on Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €71.39 ($83.01).

FRE opened at €48.90 ($56.86) on Friday. Fresenius SE & Co KGaA has a one year low of €60.16 ($69.95) and a one year high of €80.00 ($93.02).

About Fresenius SE & Co KGaA

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care worldwide. The company operates through Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed segments. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products for patients with chronic kidney failure.

