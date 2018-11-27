FuckToken (FUCK) Trading Down 0.2% Over Last Week

FuckToken (CURRENCY:FUCK) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 27th. One FuckToken token can now be purchased for $0.0170 or 0.00000186 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, FuckToken has traded down 0.2% against the dollar. FuckToken has a market cap of $990,639.00 and $0.00 worth of FuckToken was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00009270 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00003744 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00026093 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.37 or 0.02581423 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00127071 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.02 or 0.00186051 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $326.51 or 0.08657762 BTC.

FuckToken Token Profile

FuckToken’s genesis date was June 2nd, 2017. FuckToken’s total supply is 70,856,019 tokens and its circulating supply is 58,144,264 tokens. The official website for FuckToken is fucktoken.com. FuckToken’s official Twitter account is @FuckToken. The Reddit community for FuckToken is /r/FuckToken.

Buying and Selling FuckToken

FuckToken can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FuckToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FuckToken should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FuckToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

