Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Boosts Position in Crown Holdings, Inc. (CCK)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 101.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,506,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,271,146 shares during the period. Crown accounts for 2.2% of Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 3.33% of Crown worth $216,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CCK. Columbia Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Crown in the 3rd quarter worth about $110,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Crown in the 2nd quarter worth about $187,000. Pennsylvania Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Crown in the 3rd quarter worth about $202,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Crown in the 2nd quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crown in the 2nd quarter worth about $220,000.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CCK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Crown from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Crown from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Crown from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 24th. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Crown in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Crown from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.56.

Shares of CCK opened at $48.71 on Tuesday. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.09 and a 1-year high of $62.27. The stock has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 17th. The industrial products company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.06. Crown had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 59.62%. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products for consumer goods in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its primary products include steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage products; and metal vacuum closures, steel crowns and caps.

