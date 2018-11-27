Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stake in First Midwest Bancorp Inc (FMBI)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FMBI) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,945,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 66,992 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned about 2.77% of First Midwest Bancorp worth $78,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 111.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 12,034 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 800,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,682,000 after acquiring an additional 20,910 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its holdings in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 20,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,994 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 201,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,136,000 after acquiring an additional 4,852 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. BidaskClub raised shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. Raymond James set a $25.00 target price on shares of First Midwest Bancorp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 15th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $26.00 price objective on shares of First Midwest Bancorp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.92.

Shares of FMBI opened at $23.01 on Tuesday. First Midwest Bancorp Inc has a 1 year low of $21.25 and a 1 year high of $27.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.04, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46. First Midwest Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 17.04%. The company had revenue of $167.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.87 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that First Midwest Bancorp Inc will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 21st will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. This is a boost from First Midwest Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 20th. First Midwest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.59%.

In other First Midwest Bancorp news, Director Frank Blaise Modruson acquired 4,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.53 per share, with a total value of $100,123.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

First Midwest Bancorp Company Profile

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Midwest Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as various types of short-term and long-term certificates of deposit. Its loan products include working capital loans and lines of credit; accounts receivable financing; inventory and equipment financing; sector-based lending, including healthcare, asset-based lending, structured finance, and syndications; agricultural loans; and mortgages, home equity lines and loans, personal loans, specialty loans, and auto loans, as well as funding for the construction, purchase, refinance, or improvement of commercial real estate properties.

