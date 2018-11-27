Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Sells 13,686 Shares of White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd (WTM)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd (NYSE:WTM) by 12.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,417 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 13,686 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group were worth $91,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners increased its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 1.2% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 160,290 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $145,321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 4.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 138,114 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $129,256,000 after purchasing an additional 5,251 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 5.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 120,261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $112,547,000 after purchasing an additional 6,751 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 604.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 104,312 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $94,571,000 after purchasing an additional 89,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reinhart Partners Inc. increased its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 0.9% during the third quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 41,835 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,152,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

WTM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of White Mountains Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of White Mountains Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 10th.

White Mountains Insurance Group stock opened at $904.62 on Tuesday. White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd has a 12-month low of $786.23 and a 12-month high of $980.89. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -104.94 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by ($1.32). White Mountains Insurance Group had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 0.06%. The company had revenue of $20.40 million for the quarter.

White Mountains Insurance Group Company Profile

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. The company operates through HG Global/BAM, MediaAlpha, and Other segments. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, core governmental functions, and existing transportation facilities.

