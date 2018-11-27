FY2018 EPS Estimates for PNM Resources Inc (PNM) Lifted by KeyCorp

PNM Resources Inc (NYSE:PNM) – Research analysts at KeyCorp boosted their FY2018 earnings per share estimates for shares of PNM Resources in a report issued on Wednesday, November 21st. KeyCorp analyst P. Ridzon now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $1.97 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.93.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PNM Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of PNM Resources from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 19th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of PNM Resources from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.88.

Shares of NYSE:PNM opened at $42.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.82, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.16. PNM Resources has a 52 week low of $33.75 and a 52 week high of $46.00.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $422.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.08 million. PNM Resources had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 9.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 2nd were paid a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 1st. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.64%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNM. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in PNM Resources by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,277,263 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $360,886,000 after buying an additional 261,154 shares during the period. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in PNM Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,761,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in PNM Resources by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,067,063 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,509,000 after buying an additional 214,977 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in PNM Resources by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,488,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $98,175,000 after buying an additional 183,400 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in PNM Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,976,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

About PNM Resources

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the energy and energy-related businesses in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment is primarily involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

