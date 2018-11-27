FY2019 EPS Estimates for Rogers Sugar Inc (RSI) Reduced by National Bank Financial

Rogers Sugar Inc (TSE:RSI) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial cut their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Rogers Sugar in a research note issued on Thursday, November 22nd. National Bank Financial analyst E. Leno now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.49 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.51. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $5.75 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Rogers Sugar’s FY2020 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on RSI. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Rogers Sugar from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Rogers Sugar from C$6.25 to C$6.00 in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$6.05.

Rogers Sugar stock opened at C$5.53 on Monday. Rogers Sugar has a 12-month low of C$5.18 and a 12-month high of C$6.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.60.

Rogers Sugar Company Profile

Rogers Sugar Inc, through its subsidiary, Lantic Inc, engages in refining, packaging, and marketing sugar and maple products. It offers white and cubes granulated, plantation raw, brown, organic, icing, steva, and coconut sugar, as well as syrups, jam and jelly mixes, iced tea mixes, and hot chocolate mixes.

