G4S’s (GFS) Overweight Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their overweight rating on shares of G4S (LON:GFS) in a research report report published on Friday morning.

GFS has been the topic of several other reports. BNP Paribas cut G4S to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from GBX 305 ($3.99) to GBX 205 ($2.68) in a research note on Monday, November 19th. UBS Group reduced their price target on G4S from GBX 305 ($3.99) to GBX 300 ($3.92) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of G4S in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut G4S to a sector performer rating and reduced their price target for the stock from GBX 340 ($4.44) to GBX 210 ($2.74) in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.61) price target (down from GBX 270 ($3.53)) on shares of G4S in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 261.67 ($3.42).

GFS opened at GBX 190 ($2.48) on Friday. G4S has a 52-week low of GBX 247.80 ($3.24) and a 52-week high of GBX 342.60 ($4.48).

G4S Company Profile

G4S plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of security and related services in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, India, Latin America, Europe, and North America. The company offers integrated solutions, including analytics and intelligence, technology and software, consulting and risk management, monitoring and response, and manned and mobile security, as well as systems design, built, and integration services.

