Gabelli Begins Coverage on E. W. Scripps (SSP)

Research analysts at Gabelli initiated coverage on shares of E. W. Scripps (NYSE:SSP) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded E. W. Scripps from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of E. W. Scripps in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Stephens set a $15.00 price target on E. W. Scripps and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of E. W. Scripps in a report on Monday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. E. W. Scripps has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.80.

Shares of NYSE SSP traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.11. The company had a trading volume of 1,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 447,108. E. W. Scripps has a 1-year low of $10.69 and a 1-year high of $18.44.

E. W. Scripps (NYSE:SSP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 9th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $302.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.22 million. The business’s revenue was up 51.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share.

In other E. W. Scripps news, major shareholder Charles E. Scripps bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.31 per share, with a total value of $81,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 678,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,071,619.44. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Laura Tomlin sold 3,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.08, for a total transaction of $57,550.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,036.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 418,224 shares of company stock worth $7,053,345. Company insiders own 4.16% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in E. W. Scripps in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $412,000. Price Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of E. W. Scripps during the 2nd quarter valued at $488,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of E. W. Scripps by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 10,808 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of E. W. Scripps by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 83,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 15,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of E. W. Scripps by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 106,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 17,580 shares during the last quarter. 77.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The E.W. Scripps Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media enterprise through a portfolio of local and national media brands. Its Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, which produce news, information, and entertainment content, as well as its related digital operations.

