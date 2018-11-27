Gabelli Begins Coverage on Tribune (TRCO)

Research analysts at Gabelli initiated coverage on shares of Tribune (NYSE:TRCO) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

TRCO has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tribune from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, November 17th. ValuEngine cut Tribune from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Tribune in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Tribune stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.15. The stock had a trading volume of 24,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,284,263. Tribune has a 12 month low of $31.61 and a 12 month high of $43.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.73 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.35.

Tribune (NYSE:TRCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 9th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. Tribune had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 31.69%. The business had revenue of $498.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $481.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Tribune will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tribune by 3.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,113,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,365,000 after purchasing an additional 209,923 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Tribune by 7.4% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 90,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,495,000 after purchasing an additional 6,281 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tribune during the third quarter worth about $310,000. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tribune by 91.4% during the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 366,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,089,000 after purchasing an additional 175,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tribune by 7.1% during the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 390,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,023,000 after purchasing an additional 25,849 shares in the last quarter. 99.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Tribune

Tribune Media Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a media and entertainment company in the United States. It offers news, entertainment, and sports programming through Tribune Broadcasting local television stations, including FOX television affiliates, CW Network, LLC television affiliates, CBS television affiliates, ABC television affiliates, MY television affiliates, NBC television affiliates, and independent television stations; and television series and movies on WGN America, a national general entertainment cable network.

