Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC Takes Position in CBRE Group Inc (CBRE)

Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 1,310,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $57,774,000. CBRE Group makes up approximately 14.7% of Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CBRE. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 21,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $420,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $493,000. Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 10,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 2,222 shares during the period. Finally, Aurora Investment Counsel acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,716,000. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

CBRE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 6th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.56.

CBRE opened at $43.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. CBRE Group Inc has a 1-year low of $38.05 and a 1-year high of $50.43. The firm has a market cap of $14.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.76.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. CBRE Group had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 23.45%. The firm had revenue of $5.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.17 billion. The business’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CBRE Group Inc will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

WARNING: “Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC Takes Position in CBRE Group Inc (CBRE)” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/27/gallagher-fiduciary-advisors-llc-takes-position-in-cbre-group-inc-cbre.html.

About CBRE Group

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; Global Investment Management; and Development Services segments. The company offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; integrated property sales, and mortgage and structured financing services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Featured Article: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE).

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.