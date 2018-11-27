GameStop Corp. (GME) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.04 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) will post $2.04 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for GameStop’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.10 billion and the lowest is $2.02 billion. GameStop reported sales of $1.99 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 29th.

On average, analysts expect that GameStop will report full-year sales of $8.91 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.87 billion to $8.95 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $8.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.66 billion to $9.05 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for GameStop.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. GameStop had a positive return on equity of 13.78% and a negative net margin of 0.48%. GameStop’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on GME. Loop Capital set a $16.00 target price on GameStop and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America raised GameStop from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. Wedbush set a $19.00 target price on GameStop and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group set a $15.00 target price on GameStop and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut GameStop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.25.

NYSE GME opened at $14.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.13. GameStop has a 1 year low of $12.14 and a 1 year high of $20.31.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in GameStop during the 2nd quarter valued at about $334,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of GameStop by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 443,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,601,000 after buying an additional 7,986 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of GameStop by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 111,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after buying an additional 28,957 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL bought a new stake in shares of GameStop in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its stake in shares of GameStop by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 1,325,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,314,000 after buying an additional 288,549 shares in the last quarter.

GameStop Corp. operates as a multichannel video game, consumer electronics, and wireless services retailer. It operates in five segments: United States, Canada, Australia, Europe, and Technology Brands. The company sells new and pre-owned video game hardware; video game software; pre-owned and value video games; video game accessories, including controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, memory cards, and other add-ons; and digital products, such as downloadable content, network points cards, prepaid digital and prepaid subscription cards, and digitally downloadable software.

