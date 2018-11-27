Gatcoin Market Cap Reaches $2.23 Million (GAT)

Gatcoin (CURRENCY:GAT) traded up 17.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 27th. Over the last week, Gatcoin has traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Gatcoin token can currently be purchased for $0.0042 or 0.00000072 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including COSS, IDEX and Kucoin. Gatcoin has a market capitalization of $2.23 million and $2.06 million worth of Gatcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00009269 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00003744 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00026051 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96.60 or 0.02563893 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00126881 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00185761 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $321.28 or 0.08527065 BTC.

About Gatcoin

Gatcoin launched on October 28th, 2017. Gatcoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 529,861,449 tokens. Gatcoin’s official message board is medium.com/@gatcoin. The official website for Gatcoin is www.gatcoin.io. Gatcoin’s official Twitter account is @gatcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Gatcoin Token Trading

Gatcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Kucoin and COSS. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gatcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gatcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gatcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

