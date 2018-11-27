GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (G1A) Given a €27.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) received a €27.00 ($31.40) price objective from stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s target price indicates a potential upside of 12.92% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Commerzbank set a €32.00 ($37.21) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Baader Bank set a €34.00 ($39.53) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €29.00 ($33.72) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Independent Research set a €35.00 ($40.70) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €29.98 ($34.86).

G1A stock traded down €0.09 ($0.10) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching €23.91 ($27.80). 597,365 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 492,805. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of €34.06 ($39.60) and a 12 month high of €42.88 ($49.86).

About GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft focuses on the development and production of process technology and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment segment offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions.

