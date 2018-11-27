GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (G1A) PT Set at €37.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a €37.00 ($43.02) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) in a report issued on Friday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

G1A has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank set a €30.00 ($34.88) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 15th. Cfra set a €25.00 ($29.07) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Nord/LB set a €26.00 ($30.23) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €29.00 ($33.72) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 29th. Finally, Independent Research set a €23.00 ($26.74) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €30.28 ($35.20).

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at €24.00 ($27.91) on Friday. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of €34.06 ($39.60) and a 12 month high of €42.88 ($49.86).

About GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft focuses on the development and production of process technology and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment segment offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions.

