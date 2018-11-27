General Electric (GE) Shares Sold by Chemung Canal Trust Co.

Chemung Canal Trust Co. lessened its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,868 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,380 shares during the period. Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 16,411 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 26,145 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 3,669 shares during the last quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee now owns 53,210 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 3,675 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 357,730 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,822,000 after buying an additional 3,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 27,865 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 3,864 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.25% of the company’s stock.

Get General Electric alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of General Electric from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of General Electric from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 6th. Morningstar set a $16.10 price target on shares of General Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. Barclays upgraded shares of General Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. General Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.09.

In related news, SVP Alexander Dimitrief acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.48 per share, with a total value of $94,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 103,075 shares in the company, valued at $977,151. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman H Lawrence Culp, Jr. acquired 225,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.73 per share, for a total transaction of $2,189,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 295,000 shares of company stock worth $2,783,250. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GE opened at $7.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.73 billion, a PE ratio of 7.22, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $7.26 and a fifty-two week high of $19.39.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $29.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.08 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 27.36% and a positive return on equity of 10.29%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that General Electric will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/27/general-electric-ge-shares-sold-by-chemung-canal-trust-co.html.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a digital industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Oil & Gas, Aviation, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, engines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services and digital solutions.

See Also: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.