General Mills, Inc. (GIS) Stake Boosted by Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd

Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd lifted its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 64.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,569 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,309 shares during the quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd’s holdings in General Mills were worth $582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Mills during the 2nd quarter valued at $115,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 58,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,571,000 after acquiring an additional 2,611 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 33,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 9,914 shares during the period. BTIM Corp. acquired a new position in shares of General Mills during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,164,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 134.4% during the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 51,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,278,000 after acquiring an additional 29,518 shares during the period. 69.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE GIS opened at $42.38 on Tuesday. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.01 and a 1 year high of $60.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.86 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.60.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 18th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.07. General Mills had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 31.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 10th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 9th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.62%. General Mills’s payout ratio is 63.02%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on GIS shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of General Mills from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Mills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a report on Monday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of General Mills in a report on Monday, September 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $46.00 price objective on shares of General Mills and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.29.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

