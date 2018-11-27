General Motors (GM) Receives $45.79 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.79.

Several research firms have weighed in on GM. ValuEngine upgraded shares of General Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of General Motors from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Nomura dropped coverage on shares of General Motors in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of General Motors from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th.

GM stock traded down $1.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $36.62. 1,369,683 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,284,691. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.76. General Motors has a 52 week low of $30.56 and a 52 week high of $45.52. The firm has a market cap of $50.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.53, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.25.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The auto manufacturer reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.62. General Motors had a net margin of 0.56% and a return on equity of 25.81%. The firm had revenue of $35.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 6th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.96%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GFS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in General Motors in the third quarter worth about $441,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in General Motors by 2.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 96,849,509 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,260,923,000 after purchasing an additional 2,699,178 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in General Motors by 1.5% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,802,062 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $229,021,000 after purchasing an additional 103,511 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its holdings in General Motors by 4.9% in the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 666,039 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $22,426,000 after purchasing an additional 31,364 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in General Motors by 2.3% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 141,321 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $4,759,000 after purchasing an additional 3,140 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.82% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

