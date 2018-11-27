General Motors (GM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 30,355,700 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 142% from the previous session’s volume of 12,553,071 shares.The stock last traded at $37.65 and had previously closed at $35.93.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of General Motors from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Nomura dropped coverage on shares of General Motors in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of General Motors from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.79.

The firm has a market cap of $50.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.69, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The auto manufacturer reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $35.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.85 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 0.56% and a return on equity of 25.81%. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 6.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 7th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 6th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.96%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 96,849,509 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,260,923,000 after acquiring an additional 2,699,178 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 83,910,382 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,825,263,000 after acquiring an additional 11,218,495 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 38.9% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 27,084,102 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $911,922,000 after acquiring an additional 7,578,850 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 15,079,324 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $507,718,000 after acquiring an additional 188,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,355,956 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $565,624,000 after acquiring an additional 2,394,922 shares in the last quarter. 73.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Motors Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

