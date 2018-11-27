Geodrill Ltd (GEO) Insider Purchases C$47,742.00 in Stock

Geodrill Ltd (TSE:GEO) insider Sustainable Capital Ltd bought 32,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$1.46 per share, for a total transaction of C$47,742.00.

Sustainable Capital Ltd also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 23rd, Sustainable Capital Ltd bought 800 shares of Geodrill stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$1.45 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,160.00.

On Wednesday, November 21st, Sustainable Capital Ltd bought 3,700 shares of Geodrill stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$1.45 per share, for a total transaction of C$5,365.00.

On Monday, November 19th, Sustainable Capital Ltd bought 3,000 shares of Geodrill stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$1.46 per share, for a total transaction of C$4,380.00.

On Wednesday, November 14th, Sustainable Capital Ltd bought 10,800 shares of Geodrill stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$1.47 per share, for a total transaction of C$15,876.00.

On Monday, November 12th, Sustainable Capital Ltd bought 47,200 shares of Geodrill stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$1.52 per share, for a total transaction of C$71,744.00.

Geodrill stock traded down C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$1.43. 5,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,357. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.00, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Geodrill Ltd has a 1-year low of C$1.40 and a 1-year high of C$2.33.

Several research firms have commented on GEO. Cormark lowered their target price on shares of Geodrill from C$3.75 to C$2.75 in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Geodrill from C$3.50 to C$2.75 in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th.

About Geodrill

Geodrill Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides exploration and development drilling services to various mining companies with exploration, development, and production operations in West Africa and the African copper belt. The company offers reverse circulation (RC), diamond core, air-core, directional, RC grade control, water bore, and underground drilling services.

