GFS Advisors LLC Has $350,000 Position in Schlumberger Limited. (SLB)

GFS Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 42.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,740 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,260 shares during the period. GFS Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Busey Trust CO boosted its position in Schlumberger by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Busey Trust CO now owns 139,319 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,339,000 after purchasing an additional 5,011 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Schlumberger during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Schlumberger by 620.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 53,530 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,588,000 after acquiring an additional 46,105 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Research LLC bought a new stake in Schlumberger during the 2nd quarter valued at $670,000. Finally, Conning Inc. raised its stake in Schlumberger by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 148,615 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,962,000 after acquiring an additional 4,996 shares in the last quarter. 77.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on SLB shares. ValuEngine downgraded Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, September 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Schlumberger from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. Finally, Tudor Pickering downgraded Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.94.

SLB opened at $46.63 on Tuesday. Schlumberger Limited. has a one year low of $45.80 and a one year high of $80.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.21 billion, a PE ratio of 31.09, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.03.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 6.55% and a negative net margin of 2.00%. The company had revenue of $8.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 5th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 4th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 133.33%.

In other news, Director Michael E. Marks acquired 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $60.31 per share, with a total value of $482,480.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Simon Ayat sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.60, for a total value of $3,396,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 234,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,244,852.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology products and services to the oil and gas exploration and production industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization Group segment provides reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole services; slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services at the surface and downhole; software integrated solutions, such as software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; and petrotechnical data services and training solutions, as well as integrated management services.

