Giant (GIC) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $7,555.00

Giant (CURRENCY:GIC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 27th. Giant has a market capitalization of $527,340.00 and approximately $7,555.00 worth of Giant was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Giant coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00005509 BTC on major exchanges including Graviex and CryptoBridge. Over the last week, Giant has traded 17.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00075585 BTC.

BitRewards (BIT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000019 BTC.

ZEST (ZEST) traded 33.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00002725 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000436 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Graphcoin (GRPH) traded 22.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000297 BTC.

AdultChain (XXX) traded down 23.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Zoomba (ZBA) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Printex (PRTX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Giant Profile

Giant (GIC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. It launched on May 8th, 2018. Giant’s total supply is 2,694,033 coins and its circulating supply is 2,544,033 coins. The Reddit community for Giant is /r/giantadmin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Giant is giantpay.network. Giant’s official Twitter account is @giant_coin.

Buying and Selling Giant

Giant can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Graviex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Giant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Giant should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Giant using one of the exchanges listed above.

