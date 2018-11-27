Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. Purchases New Position in Lam Research Co. (LRCX)

Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 6,830 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,036,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LRCX. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 51.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,538,138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $536,736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208,149 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 83.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,530,120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $264,481,000 after acquiring an additional 694,440 shares during the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 2nd quarter worth $454,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,891,119 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $438,582,000 after acquiring an additional 249,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 180.9% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 376,263 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $65,037,000 after purchasing an additional 242,293 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX opened at $146.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.30. Lam Research Co. has a 52-week low of $133.42 and a 52-week high of $234.88.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The semiconductor company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 49.80%. Lam Research’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 14.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 5th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 4th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.62%.

LRCX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Lam Research to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, October 15th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $216.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $279.00 price objective on shares of Lam Research and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price objective (down from $230.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.22.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

